Shock and Anger in Listowel – June 26th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On Sunday evening, a woman was admitted to University Hospital Kerry following an alleged assault in Listowel. A post-mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow into what caused the stillbirth of her daughter. Listowel councillor, Jimmy Moloney, spoke to Jerry.

