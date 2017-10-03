Shelia Carmody née Kennelly, Glashnacree, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Lyrecrompane.  Requiem mass  will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.  Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital Listowel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR