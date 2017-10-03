Shelia Carmody née Kennelly, Glashnacree, Lyrecrompane, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Lyrecrompane. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Hospital Listowel.
Latest News
University Hospital Kerry owed €5.3 million for the treatment of private patients
At the end of 2016 University Hospital Kerry was owed over €5.3 million for the treatment of private patients in the hospital. This figure was...
Irish Favourites – October 1st, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_02_if.mp3
Second planned strike takes place at Kerry Group plant in Listowel
The second of four planned 24 hour strikes at Kerry Group's plant in Listowel is due to begin tonight. 290 workers at Kerry Ingredients are...
Skelligs visitor season extended by one day to raise money for charity
The Skelligs visitor season has been extended by one day to raise money for charity. The 'Together We Can' fundraiser aims to raise awareness and...
Kerrywide – October 1st, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_02_kerry.mp3
Latest Sports
No County Senior Football Semi-Final Return For Former Kerry Star
Marc O’Se will not be part of the West Kerry panel for their Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-final. The District has dismissed rumours...
Desmond Cup The Feature At Glin Coursing Meeting
The Glin coursing meeting starts this Friday. The feature event at the 3 day meeting is the Desmond Cup. James O’Connor reports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane is refusing to make a deal of Gareth Bale's withdrawal from the Wales squad. The Real Madrid...