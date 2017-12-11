Sheila Warren nee Crowley, Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff on Tuesday from 5.30 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR