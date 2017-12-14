Sheila Tuohy née Corkery, London & formerly of Reen, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (Dec 15th) from 6pm to 7.30pm.  Removal on Saturday morning to St James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

