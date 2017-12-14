Sheila Tuohy née Corkery, London & formerly of Reen, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Friday (Dec 15th) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St James’ Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Latest News
Dingle Native Takes Up Coaching Role At London Wasps
RUGBY Former Munster assistant coach and Dingle native Ian Costello is moving to London Wasp next season. Costello, currently in his second season as head coach...
Linden House in Killarney to be used as accomodation centres for asylum seekers
The Department of Justice has confirmed that Linden House in Killarney is to be used as an accomodation centre for people currently in the...
Extra €270,000 allocated to Kerry Local Improvement Schemes
An extra €270,000 (€268,578) has been allocated to Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry. It brings to €995,000 the total amount given by the Department of...
Morning Sports Update
BOXING Katie Taylor looks set for a unification fight in Ireland in the New Year, after retaining her W-B-A lightweight title last night. The Bray...
Latest Sports
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Womens Div 2: Horans Health Stores 41 KCYMS 43 Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Girls: St Marys 64 Team Kerry 46 U16 Div 1 Boys:...