Sheila O’Shea (neé O’ Riordan), Togher, Cromane Upper, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday (Sept 10th) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to The Star of The Sea Church, Cromane. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept. 11th), @ 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killarney Nursing Home.