Sheila O’Shea (neé O’ Riordan), Togher, Cromane Upper, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Sunday (Sept 10th) from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to The Star of The Sea Church, Cromane. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept. 11th), @ 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killarney Nursing Home.
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Athletic 2-2 Listowel Celtic Scorers: Killarney Athletic-Shane Lynch & Michael O'Donoghue Listowel Celtic-Ashley Kelliher & Ian Murphy
Kenmare Golf Club Three Brothers Classic Day One Review
60 teams with 180 golfers lined up in Kenmare. The weather was good on Friday, and the course stood up very well, with the...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBY Munster boss Rassie Erasmus comes up against the Cheetahs from his native South Africa in the Guinness PRO-14 today. Kick-off at Thomond Park...
John (Johnney) Enright, Carrig Island, Ballylongford.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday (Sept.10th), from 5pm, followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Michael of the Archangel...
Thomas Brendan Falvey, (better known as Brendan Falvey), Laherdane, Ballybunion.
Reposing at his home on Sunday (Sept.10th), from 12pm - 7pm. Funeral Service at his home in Laherdane on Monday (Sept.11th), at 11am. Removal...
Morning Sports Update
