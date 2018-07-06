Sheila O’Shea née O’Sullivan, Woodside House, The Village, Glenbeigh & Hanwell, London.

Reposing at her residence Woodside House, The Village, Glenbeigh from 4pm to 7pm this Saturday & Sunday (July 7th & 8th). Remains arriving at 10.30am on Monday to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Family only today (Friday July 6th) please.