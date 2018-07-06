Reposing at her residence Woodside House, The Village, Glenbeigh from 4pm to 7pm this Saturday & Sunday (July 7th & 8th). Remains arriving at 10.30am on Monday to St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Family only today (Friday July 6th) please.
Latest News
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLF Rory McIlroy has moved back up to three under par, 15 holes into his second round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at...
Official launch of Puck Fair this weekend
This year's annual Puck Fair in Killorglin will be officially launched tomorrow. The special guest at the event will be Killarney's Ian O'Connell, who was...
Sheila O’Shea née O’Sullivan, Woodside House, The Village, Glenbeigh & Hanwell, London.
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
County Senior Football League Div 2 Ardfert 1-17 Glenflesk 1-14 County Minor Hurling League Div 1A Abbeydorney 2-14 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1-6 North Kerry U14 Football League In association...
Changes To Kerry Team For All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final
There are 4 changes to the Kerry team for their All Ireland Junior Football Championship semi final. Conor O’Shea, Denis Daly, Padraig O’Connor and Ronan...
