waking at her residence at the Climbers Inn, Glencar on Wednesday from 6 to 9pm and on Thursday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 Clock. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, Tralee.
Latest News
Sheila O Sullivan, Climbers Inn, Glencar and formerly of Dreenagh, Glencar
waking at her residence at the Climbers Inn, Glencar on Wednesday from 6 to 9pm and on Thursday from 4 to 6.30pm followed by...
Saturday Supplement – January 13th, 2018
On the Saturday Supplement this week, Joe McGill discusses the founder of the Kerry Drama Festival in 1943, founder of the Hibernian Players, innovative thinker and...
Kerrywide – January 14th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_16_kw.mp3
Irish Favourites – January 14th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_16_if.mp3
Horizons – January 14th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_16_hor.mp3
Latest Sports
Kerry Selector Looking For Patience From Supporters During Allianz Football League
Kerry selector Mikey Sheehy is looking for patience from supporters during the Allianz Football League. The Kingdom begin their season, and title defence, on Sunday...
Munster Colleges Win For Mean Scoil Castlegregory
Munster Colleges U18 and a half D Football Semi-Final Mean Scoil Castlegregory 2-7 Beara Community School 1-5
Kerry U17 Airtricity League Assessments OFF
Due to the weather warnings that are in place tonight’s Kerry U17 Airtricity League Assessments that were to be held in Mounthawk Park have...