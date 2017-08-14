Sheila O Mahony, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Ballybunion

By
receptionradiokerry
-

removal arriving from Dublin at 6pm on Tuesday to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society or Barnardos.

