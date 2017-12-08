Sheila Nash, Gortdronagouna, Moyvane.

Reposing at her home today Friday from 4pm to 7pm.  Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church Knockanure for 1pm mass on Saturday.  Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Knockanure.  No flowers please donations if desired to palliative care.  House strictly private on Saturday morning.  Enquires to Finucane’s Funeral Directors Moyvane

