Reposing at her home today Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Corpus Christi Church Knockanure for 1pm mass on Saturday. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Knockanure. No flowers please donations if desired to palliative care. House strictly private on Saturday morning. Enquires to Finucane’s Funeral Directors Moyvane
Tenth of Ireland’s wind energy electricity export capacity produced in Kerry
Over a tenth of Ireland's electricity produced by wind energy for export, is located in Kerry. Figures furnished to Kerry County Council by EirGrid...
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2A 7-30 Classic Fc B v Ballybunion Fc, Venue Mounthawk Park Grass Pitch Denny Division 2B 7-30 Mainebank...
Sheila Nash, Gortdronagouna, Moyvane.
PNA has written to Minister to highlight issues of concern in Kerry mental health...
The Kerry Branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association has written to the Minister for Health to highlight issues of concern in the county. In a...
Kerry experienced a drier-than-usual November
Kerry experienced a drier-than-usual November. 108mm of rain fell at Valentia Observatory last month, representing 64% of the long-term average. According to Met...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Arsenal finished their Europa League group campaign with a comprehensive win last night. Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott both found the back of the...
Westmeath Opposition For Killarney Celtic In FAI Junior Cup
Killarney Celtic have been drawn away to Willow Park from Athlone in the last 32 of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup. Celtic will...