Sheila Heffernan, 5 Woodview Place, Tarbert and late of Doonard Upper, Tarbert

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Friday Evening from 5 to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by interment at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

