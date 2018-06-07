Sheila Griffin nee O Sullivan, Curragraigue, Blennerville and formerly of Currans

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR