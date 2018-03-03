Sheila Curran (nee King), London, Ballinskelligs & Valentia Island.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday (March, 4th) from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Chapeltown Church, Valentia Island arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór, Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.