Sheila Bermingham nee Brosnan, Ballymore West, Ventry

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her home in Ballymore West on Monday from 3 to 6pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle on Tuesday at 11 O clock. Burial in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.

