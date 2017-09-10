reposing at her home in Ballymore West on Monday from 3 to 6pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle on Tuesday at 11 O clock. Burial in St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle.
Sheila Bermingham nee Brosnan, Ballymore West, Ventry
Kerry Golfer Looking Forward To PGA Cup
David Higgins is relishing the opportunity to play for his country once again and is backing his Great Britain & Ireland team-mates to rise...
Tadgmon Horse And Pony Races Review
Tadgmon Horse And Pony Races are on today. Jerry Daly reports
Countdown Is On To All-Ireland Minor Football Final
Kerry are one week away from their All-Ireland Minor Football Final. The Kingdom are seeking a 4th title in a row and standing in their...
FAI CEO Among Guests At AGM Of Irish Referees Society in Kerry
FAI CEO John Delaney was among those in attendance at the AGM of the Irish Referees Society in Kerry. The Rose Hotel in Tralee was...
