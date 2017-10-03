Shannon LNG seeks to extend planning for north Kerry terminal

Shannon LNG has applied to An Bord Pleanala to alter a condition of planning for its proposed terminal in North Kerry.

The condition relates to the ten-year period for the completion of the extensive development.

In March 2008, planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanala subject to 40 conditions to Shannon LNG for a liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

However, the 500-million-euro project has been beset by delays and a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs for gas interconnectors which could be levied on the developers is still awaited.

PwC has been mandated with finding a buyer to takeover and fund the project due to uncertainty caused by Brexit; this has led to hopes of the project being revived.

The second of the forty conditions from An Bord Pleanala allowed 10-year planning permission to allow for the terminal to be built; that will expire next March.

Shannon LNG has now applied to the board to alter this condition.

A decision will be made by February 5th next.