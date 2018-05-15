Shannon Foynes Port Company announces expansion plan

The Shannon Foynes Port Company has announced plans for an expansion at its general cargo terminal at Foynes, adding over two-thirds the size of its existing area.

Shannon Foynes will invest over €20million in converting 83acres on the east side of the existing port into a landbank for marine related industry, port centric logistics, and associated infrastructure.

It’s the latest phase of a €64million investment programme, and will be developed on a phased basis over five years.

A planning application for the project, which has the capacity to attract hundreds of new jobs to the west Limerick town, has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.