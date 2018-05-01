Shane Enright

Richard and Caroline Enright from Athea can’t get a grant to adapt their home to meet their needs of their 4 year old son, Shane.
Convicted sex offender who’d lived in Kerry sentenced for breaching child protection order
A convicted sex offender, who had lived in Kerry, has received a partially suspended prison sentence for repeatedly breaching a child protection order. UK citizen...
Hopes to retain Ballymullen Barracks as Army Reserve recruits in Kerry
The Army Reserve is currently recruiting in Kerry. It's also hoped the recruitment drive - open to men and woman - will help secure the...
Kerry ETB apprentices runners-up in national competition
Apprentices from Kerry ETB Training Centre have come second in the 'Generation Apprenticeship' National Competition. Teams of apprentices were invited to reproduce large scale 3D...
Medical Professionals on Cervical Cancer Scandal – May 1st, 2018
Dr Mary McCaffrey is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist at University Hospital Kerry and Killarney GP, Dr Gary Stack, spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/cervc.mp3
Welcome to the Reeks District – May 1st, 2018
Castlemaine Harbour to Rossbeigh is rebranding itself as ‘The Reeks District’. Jens Bachem, chair of the Mid-Kerry Tourism Cluster, spoke to Jerry http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/reeks.mp3
Kerry student wins Newbrands Ireland Press Pass awards
Siomha Hanafin from Annascaul, who was also on the Transition year Media Literacy ran by Radio Kerry, The BAI Media Literacy Fund and Learning...