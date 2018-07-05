The Shame of Sons and Daughters Abusing Elderly Parents – July 5th, 2018

Tim Hanly is general manager of the HSE National Safeguarding Office. He spoke to Jerry about statistics which indicate a high level of abuse and neglect experienced by older people. Details of the safeguarding campaign and points of contact to report suspected cases are at www.safeguardingcommittee.ie

