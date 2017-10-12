Sexual harrassment in the workplace: your rights – October 12th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Following the revelations of the alleged sexual misconduct and harrassment of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein towards a number of actresses, Jerry O’Sullivan speaks to Vera O’Leary of the Kerry Rape Crisis Centre and Caroline McInerney of The HR Suite regarding sexual harrassment in the workplace and your rights.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR