Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos and videos. Matthew Horan of St. Johns Crescent in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 also admitted possessing child pornography and distributing the material. It prompted ‘Mary’ – not her real name – to come forward and tell her story, having suffered sexual abuse at a young age. She speaks to Treasa Murphy.