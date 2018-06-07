Sex and the City

The hit TV series Sex In The City is 20 years old today. Anne O’Neill from Tralee is a HUGE fan and she also tells us how she met the actor who played Mr Big.
Public seminar on rejuvenation of Tralee’s Denny Street to take place
A public seminar on the rejuvenation of Tralee's Denny Street is to take place at the County Museum. Denny Street is Tralee's only planned Georgian...
Two men found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic...
Two men have been found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee. Adewale Obadina of 24 Muing Estate,...
Claims some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies
It's claimed some homeowners in Kerry are being charged up to €14,000 in development levies. Councillor Michael Cahill has called for Kerry County Council and...
The hit TV series Sex In The City is 20 years old today. Anne O'Neill from Tralee is a HUGE fan and she also...
Medical Matters – Haemochromatosis
Rapheal Crowley who suffers from Haemochromatosis joined Deirdre along with Dr Eamon Shanahan to talk about the condition http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/medical1.mp3
No Show Diners
Killarney restaurant owner Michael Rosney talks to us about the frustration and loss of money they face in the restaurant trade by the means...