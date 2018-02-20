Several Kerry people to feature in Audi Dublin International Film Festival

A number of Kerry people are to feature in this year’s Audi Dublin International Film Festival.
Killarney’s Jessie Buckley is one of the Discovery Award nominees; the accolade supports emerging film talent and will be presented on the 28th of February.
Listowel cinematographer and screenwriter PJ Dillon has co-written Black 47, the screenplay for the festival’s opening gala tomorrow night.
The Camino Voyage is one of several Irish documentaries to be screened at this year’s festival, and features a number of Kerry people including traditional musician Brendan Begley.