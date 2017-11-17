Several development sites up for sale in Tralee

Several development sites are up for sale in Tralee.

The former Goblin/Kerryman site situated on Clash Road is to be sold jointly by Ger Carmody Auctioneers and CBRE agents.

The site which is approximately 15.2 acres is to be sold in one or more lots.

The land is zoned as ‘General Industry’ or ‘Business and Science Technology’.

In addition to this a 1.25 acre site which is zoned as residential is for sale by Ger Carmody Auctioneers at The Monastery, The Green, Tralee, situated beside the town Park.