It could be several days before power restored in South Kerry

It could be a number of days before electricity is restored to homes and businesses in South Kerry.
That’s according to Area Manager with ESB Networks in the county, Ger Deenihan.
Thousands of customers across Kerry remain without power after Storm Ophelia.
Mr Deenihan says while North Kerry will be restored today, it could take a lot longer to rectify problems in the south of the county.
Irish Water says drinking water supplies in South Kerry were hardest hit during Storm Ophelia.
Numerous water treatment plants and pumping station lost power yesterday.
Irish Water says it’s been working with ESB Networks to prioritise locations, based on the population served by treatment plants.
Operations manager Margaret Attridge says a number of supplies have had power restored, and they’re working to resolve problems with others, including Knocknagoshel, Tuosist, and Templenoe.
Nationally that figure is estimated to be at 150,000.
The telecoms company says the ex-hurricane delivered unprecedented levels of damage to its infrastructure.
Eir says it has 1,200 people out working to fix the network – but due to the nature of it customers may notice fluctuations in supply throughout the day.
Kerry County Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell says the council is in clean up mode, and the only main road that remains closed in the county is the N71 at Moll’s Gap.