It could be several days before power restored in South Kerry

It could be a number of days before electricity is restored to homes and businesses in South Kerry.

That’s according to Area Manager with ESB Networks in the county, Ger Deenihan.

Thousands of customers across Kerry remain without power after Storm Ophelia.

Mr Deenihan says while North Kerry will be restored today, it could take a lot longer to rectify problems in the south of the county.

Irish Water says drinking water supplies in South Kerry were hardest hit during Storm Ophelia.

Numerous water treatment plants and pumping station lost power yesterday.

Irish Water says it’s been working with ESB Networks to prioritise locations, based on the population served by treatment plants.

Operations manager Margaret Attridge says a number of supplies have had power restored, and they’re working to resolve problems with others, including Knocknagoshel, Tuosist, and Templenoe.