Seven walkers rescued on the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team rescued seven walkers on the Macgillcuddy Reeks in two

separate incidents last night.

In the first incident, the Team were called to the assistance of six walkers at 6.00pm.

Three men and three women got into difficulty while coming down Carrantuohill.

While descending the Devils Ladder with the initial group, the Team found a 38-year-old

female climber in difficulty.

She had a bad cut on her head and was brought down the mountain by the Team and driven to an awaiting ambulance for further treatment.

Twenty-two members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the callout.