Seven priests leave active ministry in Kerry Diocese in past three years

Seven Catholic priests have left active ministry in the Diocese of Kerry in the past seven years.

According to a special report on dioceses around the country in the Irish Examiner, in Kerry four priests retired, two passed away and one has left; there has been no new priests.

There are 53 parishes in the Diocese of Kerry with 54 priests and five deacons; six parishes are without a resident priest.

Director of Communications with the Diocese of Kerry Mary Fagan says planning in the past decade has reflected the decreasing number of priests with less Masses and no funerals on Sundays.

Ms Fagan also pointed to the active role played by lay people in the diocese.