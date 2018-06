Seven Kerry men and women have graduated as gardaí.

At yesterday’s passing out ceremony, a total of 198 people graduated from garda headquarters in Templemore.

Joseph Grimes, Listowel; Grzegorz Zyla, Killarney; Dara Ó Sé, Baile na nGall; Barry O’Grady, Killarney; Colette O’Sullivan, Kenmare; Ivan Lucid, Causeway; and Robert O’Neill, Tralee all graduated.





They will be based outside of the county.

Meanwhile, Kerry will receive five new garda recruits, all to be stationed in Killarney.