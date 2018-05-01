Seven garda appointments made to Kerry Roads Policing Unit

Seven new garda members have been appointed to Roads Policing Units in Kerry.

Nationally 87 new members – (seven sergeants and 80 gardaí) have been appointed to units throughout the country.

As part of the Modernisation and Renewal Programme 2016-2021, the Garda Traffic Corps has undergone an internal examination and in future will be known as ‘Roads Policing Units’.

In Cork West an additional six appointments has been made with three additional appointments in Limerick.

63 further appointments will be made in October.