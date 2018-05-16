Seven Fianna Fáil General Election candidates to be interviewed this evening by party HQ

Seven potential Fianna Fáil General Election candidates are being interviewed today by party officials.

It’s expected Fianna Fáil HQ will add another candidate to the Kerry election ticket, to run with sitting TD John Brassil in the next General Election, after he was voted to run earlier this year at the party convention.

Councillors Thomas McEllistrim, Norma Foley, Norma Moriarty, Michael Cahill and Michael O’Shea are due to be interviewed in the Rose Hotel this evening.

Also, Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher and Senator Mark Daly are also in the running to become Deputy Brassil’s running mate.