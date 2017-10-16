Seven Days – October 15th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week’s Seven Days includes reaction to Budget 2018, a Kerryman on why he is set to climb Mount Everest, Ballyduff and Lixnaw are set to replay the Hurling County Final, and the Harvey Weinstein scandal sparks a conversation on how society deals with women who report sexual assault and harassment.

