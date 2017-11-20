Seven Days – November 19th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Seven Days; The dangers of oil spills, the great Famine in Kerry, Kerry students wear pyjamas under their uniform because of the cold, wearing a bikini after having a baby, when’s the right time to put up your decorations? & a motoring journalists talks about his experience driving 90kmph on a motorway

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR