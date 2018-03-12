Seven Days – March 11th, 2018

On this weeks Seven Days: 11 people from one family arrested as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children in three counties including Kerry, a women who was once reluctant to go on anti-depressants says they have given her back her life, and would you give up smoking for a chance at an extra days holidays from your boss.

