Seven Days – July 8th, 2018

On this weeks Seven Days, protest takes place outside UHK to highlight patient overcrowding, burst water main leaves 10,000 people in Killarney without water, Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles her case against the HSE as she announces cancer has spread to her brain, 175 new jobs announced for Kerry, and would you speak to a stranger in a cafe?
Proposed new Killarney Primary Care Centre could be three years off
It could be three years before a proposed new Primary Care Centre will open in Killarney. Plans for the facility have been in train for...
Gardaí investigate attempted break-in to presbytery in Ardfert
Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an attempted break-in to the old presbytery in Ardfert. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday night, some...
Plans to redevelop landmark south Kerry hotel given green light
Plans to redevelop a landmark south Kerry hotel have been given the green light. Kerry County Council has granted OS Properties planning permission to demolish...
Would Time Changes for Events Boost Church Attendance? – July 9th, 2018
The Bishop of Kerry’s appeal to sporting and cultural organisations to be sensitive to Sunday Mass times opens a welcome dialogue. That’s according to...
All Hands on Deck at the Caherciveen Pit Stop for the Ring of Kerry...
Over 7,000 cyclists took part in the 35th Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on Saturday. Reporter Grainne McPolin went along to Caherciveen and met...