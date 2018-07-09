Seven Days – July 8th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Seven Days, protest takes place outside UHK to highlight patient overcrowding, burst water main leaves 10,000 people in Killarney without water, Emma Mhic Mhathúna settles her case against the HSE as she announces cancer has spread to her brain, 175 new jobs announced for Kerry, and would you speak to a stranger in a cafe?

