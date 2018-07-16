Seven Days – July 15th, 2018

By
Admin
-

On this weeks Seven Days, a Kerry travel company closes and one American tells us he’s lost $20,000, the people who think it’s ok to leave their dogs in cars during the heatwave, the Bishop of Kerry asks that fewer events clash with mass times and we go back in time to when Ryan’s Daughter was filmed in Kerry.

