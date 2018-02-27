Seven Days – February 25th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Seven Days: Controversy in Council Chambers as Cathaoirleach makes inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment, why bees are so important, is it time to ban disposable nappies, provisions to be made to provide transport to Dingle to fill 150 job positions & and as problems continue in Kerry Ladies Football, the men go down to Monaghan for their first league defeat of the season.

