On this weeks Seven Days: Controversy in Council Chambers as Cathaoirleach makes inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment, why bees are so important, is it time to ban disposable nappies, provisions to be made to provide transport to Dingle to fill 150 job positions & and as problems continue in Kerry Ladies Football, the men go down to Monaghan for their first league defeat of the season.
10 units of Kerry Fire Service battling gorse fires
Ten units of Kerry Fire Service are battling gorse fires in the county this evening. At least 30 members of the fire service have been...
14 members of Kerry IFA stage protest outside branch office
Around 14 members of the Kerry branch of the Irish Farmers Association held a protest outside the organisation's Tralee office earlier. The group, who demonstrated...
Bakeries in Kerry raise bread production by 75%
Bakeries in Kerry have raised bread production by up to 75%. Ahead of the expected cold snap, coupled with Storm Emma, demand for bread in...
Trip to the Cottage – February 26th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_26_trip.mp3
Seven Days – February 25th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Controversy in Council Chambers as Cathaoirleach makes inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment, why bees are so important, is it time to ban...
Irish Favourites – February 25th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_28_if.mp3