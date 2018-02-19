Seven Days – February 18th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Seven Days – two Kerry TD’s go head to head on the subject of roads, how influenced are kids by food and drink ads on TV, over 16,000 home help hours cut in Kerry over the last 3 years, will more GAA matches be shown on SKY TV this year? All that & more.

