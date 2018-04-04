Seven Days – April 1st, 2018

Reaction to the acquittal of four men in the Belfast rape trial and will it deter other people from reporting, calls for a cull of deer on Innisfallen island, pubs are open on Good Friday for the first time in 90 years, & how can we protect our young people online.
Kerry County Council buys 13 acres of amenity land for the public in South...
Kerry County Council has secured the purchase of 13 acres of amenity land in Kenmare for public use. The lands located at The Peninsula had...
Aldi seeks to expand Tralee store
Aldi is seeking to extend one of its Tralee outlets. The German discounter has applied to Kerry County Council for a single storey extension to...
Tralee businesswoman calls for official presence on trains after witnessing anti-social behaviour
Security or an official should be present on trains to ensure the comfort of passengers and to curb anti-social behaviour. That's according to Tralee businesswoman...
