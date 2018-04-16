Seven Days – April 15th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this weeks Seven Days: The Gap of Dunloe is hit by tragedy as two American Tourists are killed, on the fifth anniversary of his death, we remember the remarkable Donal Walsh, the challenges of having an adult son or daughter with autism, the costly business of pot holes and Kenny Egan on his struggles with alcoholism

