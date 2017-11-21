Settlement reached in lawsuit following Berkeley balcony collapse

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit following the Berkeley balcony collapse.

The deal, which is being kept confidential, is the second payout for the families of J-1 students killed in California in 2015.

Six students died in the incident, including Niccolai Schuster, a grand nephew of the late Listowel writer John B Keane.

One of those seriously injured was Aoife Beary, the daughter of Listowel native Mike Beary.

Irish students Eoghan Culligan, Niccolai Schuster, Lorcán Miller, Eimear Walsh, and Olivia Burke, and Olivia’s Irish-American cousin Ashley Donohoe were all killed in the balcony collapse in June 2015.

They were at a birthday party at an apartment complex in Berkeley California when the balcony gave way under them.

Their relatives have now reached a settlement with the owners of the apartment building and the company that managed it.

Lawsuits said previous tenants reported seeing mushrooms on the balcony, indicating rotting wood.

A similar settlement was reached in May with those responsible for the construction and the design of the apartment complex.