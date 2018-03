It’s Dingle against Tralee tomorrow in the Final of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney hosts the all Kerry decider at 1 o’clock as former Kingdom players Marc O’Se and Eamonn Fitzmaurice go head to head.



Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuibhne manager Fitzmaurice is expecting a big challenge http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/efpscd.mp3



Tralee CBS manager O’Se has been speaking about the opposition http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/osemarc.mp3