Services returning to normal this morning

Irish Rail says there will be delays of 10-15 minutes today on a number of Intercity routes including to and from Kerry, due to clearing remaining debris off line.

All Bus Eireann services in Kerry are operating as normal today.

Local Link Kerry Bus Services say there are some disruption to services today due to localised conditions.

If you use their bus service, you’re being advised to contact Local Link Kerry directly to get specific information on your route.

All Coillte recreation facilities will remain closed today, as will National Parks and Reserves including Killarney National Park; both Muckross House and Killarney House will remain closed until at least 12 noon.

eir now estimates that approximately 30,000 customers are without broadband, telephone and mobile services nationwide, but some large scale faults including Tralee have already been restored.