Seriously injured man discovered in Castleisland

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a seriously injured man in St Stephens Park in Castleisland in the early hours of this morning.

The man was discovered shortly after 5.30 this morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry where he is described as being in a serious condition.

The area of St Stephens Park is Castleisland where he was discovered is currently sealed off and is being preserved awaiting the arrival of Garda Scene of Crime investigators.

Gardai have appealed to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.