Series of murals to be displayed around Tralee

A series of newly created murals are to be displayed around Tralee.

It’s part of the Tralee Town Centre Mural Project, which aims to enhance the appearance of the centre of the county town.

Senior cycle students at CBS the Green, Presentation Secondary School and Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee have created a series of murals for the walls of the town.





Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley unveiled murals at the Ashe Memorial Hall on Denny Street this week.

Some 20 murals will be on display in the Ashe Memorial Hall for a few days and will then be placed at various locations around the town over the coming weeks.