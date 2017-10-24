Sergeant urges people to keep eye out for neighbours following Tralee death

People should keep an eye on their neighbours as winter approaches, especially on the elderly or those who are vulnerable.

That’s according to Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe, speaking after the body of a man in his 70s – named today as Michael Rice – was discovered in Tralee last Sunday evening at Boherbee near Austin Stacks Park.

Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious; Mr Rice was found at a house he was using for accommodation, it’s believed he fell while trying to gain access and subsequently died.

Gardaí have made contact with his family abroad.

Sergeant O’Keeffe said Mr Rice was well-known and liked around Tralee town:

Michael Rice had accessed homelessness services in Tralee in the past.

Sergeant O’Keeffe says it’s important we keep an eye out for our neighbours and each other: