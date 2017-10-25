The Sentencing of Tom Humphries – October 25th, 2017





He was one of Ireland’s most famous sports writers. But yesterday, the former Irish Times journalist was given a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for the grooming and sexual abuse of a teenage girl. John Galvin, chairman of the Kerry Law Society explained judges’ decision-making process when it comes to handing down sentences and Vera O’Leary, manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, gave her views to Jerry.

