Sentencing adjourned of man who drove at over 100km/h through Cahersiveen and damaged Garda car

A man who drove through Cahersiveen town at speeds in excess of 100 kmh and damaged a garda car has had his sentencing adjourned.

28-year-old Sean Murphy of 77 Marian Park, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to counts of endangerment, dangerous driving and driving with no insurance on the 9th February 2017.

Mr Murphy, who has 52 previous convictions, was disqualified from driving at the time.

In evidence, Sergeant Michael Murphy said the defendant was stopped by a garda outside Waterville, following reports the vehicle was being driven dangerously.

When gardaí approached the car, Sean Murphy fled the scene in the direction of Cahersiveen, after his car had brushed up against the garda.

Tralee Circuit Court heard, upon reaching the town, Mr Murphy then travelled in excess of 100 kilometres per hour through Main Street, drove in the wrong direction up one-way streets, and at one stage, caused all four wheels of his vehicle to leave the road.

Mr Murphy, who was followed into a cul de sac by gardaí, then reversed his car into the patrol car, causing over €4,600 in damage.

He has 52 previous convictions, including a number for no insurance and dangerous driving.

Defence Barrister Brian McInereny told the court his client’s actions were an attempt to evade the gardaí, rather than to cause damage.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case to the next term, to set a date for sentencing.