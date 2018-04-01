Sport Senior Club Football Championship Sunday Review By radiokerrysport - 1st April 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Dingle 4-10 Rathmore 2-09 Timmy Sheehan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dinglevrathmore.mp3 Dr Crokes 1-17 An Ghaeltacht 0-06 Timmy Sheehan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Crokesvgael.mp3 Killarney Legion 2-15 Kenmare Shamrocks 3-08 Colm Kelly reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/LegionVsham.mp3