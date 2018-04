Dr Crokes and Dingle will meet in the Senior Club Football Championship Final after their respective victories over Austin Stacks and Killarney Legion today.

Timmy Sheehan watched Crokes beat Stacks by 0-18 to 1-10 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Crokes-FT.mp3

Dingle overcame Legion by 1-10 to 0-05 and it was watched by Colm Kelly http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dingle-FT.mp3

Senior Group 1

Dr Crokes 0-18 Austin Stacks 1-10

An Ghaelteacht 1-13 Kerins O’Rahillys 1-11

Senior Group 2

Dingle 1-10 Killarney Legion 0-05

Rathmore 3-14 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-07