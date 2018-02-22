Seminar focusing on family business succession planning to take place in Tralee

Tralee’s Local Enterprise Office is to host a ‘Family Business Succession Planning Seminar’ next month, addressing succession, legacy, transference and other issues.

Family-owned businesses account for 75% of all Irish business and 59% of all employment.

The seminar – which takes place at the Rose Hotel on Wednesday March 7th – will cover legal, taxation, financial, behavioural, governance and business management issues in making a succession plan.

Only 12% of family businesses survive to the third generation and 72% of family-run businesses cease to trade within five years of the death of the originator.

Director of Plato and Family Business Ireland, JJ O’Connell will be taking part in the event.

Speaking in an interview to be broadcast on In Business this evening, Mr O’Connell says not enough people plan succession.

Interested parties can register at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kerry/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/