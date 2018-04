A seminar on attitudes to alcohol consumption will take place in Listowel this evening.

Listowel Action on Alcohol is hosting the event, which takes places in the FRC at 7pm.

The Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne, will attend the event, along with Olympic medallist Kenny Egan.

Speaking on Monday’s Terrace Talk, the boxer-turned-politician says he’s well aware of the potential effects of alcohol abuse.